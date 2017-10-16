Man Wanted by Erie Police for Rape - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Wanted by Erie Police for Rape

James Dunlap Jr. James Dunlap Jr.

Erie Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for rape.

Investigators have issued an arrest warrant for James Dunlap Jr., 32, of Erie.

He was charged Monday with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass for an Oct. 13 crime in the 4400 block of Schaper Ave.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dunlap is asked to call Erie Police at 814-870-1120.

