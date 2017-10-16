No One Injured in Millcreek School Bus, Pickup Truck Crash

No one was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Millcreek Township school bus and pickup truck Monday.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m. on West 32nd St. near Pittsburgh Ave.

The front of the truck became stuck under the back end of the bus.

About a dozen students were on board at the time.

Another bus was brought to the scene to pick up the students.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.