No One Injured in Millcreek School Bus, Pickup Truck Crash - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

No One Injured in Millcreek School Bus, Pickup Truck Crash

No one was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Millcreek Township school bus and pickup truck Monday.

It was reported around 3:15 p.m. on West 32nd St. near Pittsburgh Ave.

The front of the truck became stuck under the back end of the bus.

About a dozen students were on board at the time.

Another bus was brought to the scene to pick up the students.

