Meadville Location Tour Shows Site of Future, Free Office Space

Helping businesses grow, and owners succeed. That's the motto behind a contest that has free office space up for grabs. A tour of the Parkside Commons on North Main Street was given on Monday. It's one of the locations where a local business can get its start or grow its company, thanks to Tom Kennedy. He's the owner of the Renaissance Centre in Downtown Erie.

For the past few years, he's given away free office space for one year, at at the Erie location, and this year, expanded it to Crawford County, with the theme of "Connecting Counties." Both sites are in downtown areas and will offer up to 1500 square feet of office space.

Kennedy says, "I think you'll find the same thing we had in Erie, here in Meadville. Where by small businesses see other people succeeding and will to take the risk and chance doing it themselves, and if we can be a small part of that, it's a great thing."

Anyone interested in the contest can fill out the application at renaissanceerie.com 814-464-7236.



