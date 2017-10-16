McDowell Boys Soccer Team Donates to Leukemia and Lymphoma Socie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

McDowell Boys Soccer Team Donates to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Each year the McDowell boys soccer boosters host an event to benefit a local charity, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity of choice. 

Monday, the McDowell boys soccer team presented a $1,600 check to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. 
The brief ceremony took place prior to the McDowell J.V.match vs the Erie Royals.
The money was raised during the Cathedral Prep-McDowell game on October 10th.
The Trojans selected this charity, because one of their seniors, Taye Sayre lost his father to Leukemia.

