McDowell Boys Soccer Team Donates to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Each year the McDowell boys soccer boosters host an event to benefit a local charity, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity of choice.

Monday, the McDowell boys soccer team presented a $1,600 check to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The brief ceremony took place prior to the McDowell J.V.match vs the Erie Royals.

The money was raised during the Cathedral Prep-McDowell game on October 10th.

The Trojans selected this charity, because one of their seniors, Taye Sayre lost his father to Leukemia.