Erie Police Trying to Identify Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Erie Police are looking for help to identify a man wanted in several credit card fraud cases in the city.

Investigators released surveillance pictures Monday from one of the incidents at the Country Fair at 26th and State.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Detective Gray at 814-870-1169.

