Colder Months Are Vital Time for Bee Colonies

Over the past few decades, bee populations have been steadily decreasing, but these insects are extremely important for American food security and our economy, and the colder months will be a vital time for their colonies.

Honey bee colonies have declined from 6 million hives to 2.5 million in the U.S. over the past 60 years.

"Colony Collapse Disorder was really something that was in the media a lot," said Jen Salem of the Regional Science Consortium.

It's often called CCD for short. Not just honey lovers should be concerned.

"The reason that bees are important is that one out of every three bites of food you eat is attributed to a pollinator of some sort," said Salem.

That's 24 billion dollars of the American economy. 15 billion of it is attributed to honey bees alone.

Needless to say, a declining bee population is bad news, but Salem remains quite optimistic.

"People's attitudes are changing towards bees," said Salem. "That, in turn, helps bees."

There's proof. One Erie-area bee keeper said bee keeping is becoming quite a popular hobby.

"I've been teaching a class here at Asbury Woods, and initially we had ten or twelve students," said Charlie Schroek, a beekeeper at Asbury Woods Nature Center. "The last several years, we've had to turn people away."

Despite public efforts, the colder months ahead will determine next year's bee population.

"They either don't make it into the winter or are too weak to survive the winter," said Schroek. "A lot of bee keepers have lost bees during the winter. That's the time we worry the most."

They need warmth just like us, and they have a very clever way of creating it by shivering inside there hives.

They cluster in a ball during the winter, and they live on the honey.

The clusters are 40 thousand strong and generate temperatures of up to 90 degrees.

A steady cold winter is better than a winter with warm spells, so the bees are not tricked into breaking that cluster and losing their precious heat.

