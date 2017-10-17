Superintendent Hopeful Money Will Come, Confident about Work in Harrisburg

With lawmakers back to work in Harrisburg, the Erie School District is keeping a close eye. Last week Governor Wolf said they will be receiving the $14 million dollars extra, but couldn't promise that money long-term.

The good news, Superintendent Brian Polito says the district is financially safe, for now.

However, he says they need the extra money so they don't have an even bigger budget deficit in the coming years. Polito says he's trying his best to keep costs low at the school.

The school district spends 90% less than all other school districts on a per pupil basis. If the Erie School District spent as much as the county’s average per pupil, they would need to increase spending by $10 million. If they matched the state’s average, their spending would increase more than $40 million.

Polito says our local lawmakers are aware this could affect the students' quality of education, but is happy with what they're doing in Harrisburg.

As the school district get ready to start working on their budget for next year starting in December, Polito says it's becoming difficult with money being uncertain.

“You know, right now, we're in a holding pattern. Certainly $14 million this year is a huge help, and will help us balance out through the end of the year. But without that money becoming recurring, you know, we're back in the cycle of cuts and really trying to find ways to balance the budget and keep the doors open, despite multi-million dollar deficits,” says Polito.

While the school district hopes they’ll be receiving the extra funding in years to come, Polito says they’re financially set until March of next year.