Man Hit While Riding Bike in Summit Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Hit While Riding Bike in Summit Township

One person wound up in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bike.

It happened around 10:30 Monday night along Douglas Drive in Summit Township.

A 24-year old man was hit. State Police responded along with rescue crews.

They took that man to the hospital. His injuries did not appear to be too serious.

Troopers are still investigating.

