Dozens Turn Out for Historic Rehabilitation and Community Revitalization Workshop

Developers, historical societies and bureau managers across Erie County gathered Tuesday to talk historic preservation, housing and jobs.

About 55 guests attended the the Historical Rehabilitation and Community Workshop at the Erie Intermodal Transportation Center.

It is designed for leaders looking for ways to help boost the city's economy.

The workshop provided an overview of different forms of tax credits, grant programs and how preserving historic buildings plays an important role in economic development.

"There is a tendency to hold on to these historic buildings because you'll never get them back," said Perry Wood, executive director of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. "They're only built once, and it's something that uniquely identifies us in the fabric of our community."

The workshop is co-hosted by the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, ECGRA, National Trust Community Investment Corporation and Preservation Erie.

