Small Fire Put Out at Mid City Towers

Incense is being blamed for a small fire inside an apartment at Mid City Towers in downtown Erie, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported at 1:50 p.m. on the third floor of the apartment building at 12 East 9th Street.

Incense was burning in the apartment of a bedroom when it caught clothes on fire, the deputy fire chief at the scene told Erie News Now.

The man who lived inside the apartment was taken to the hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation.

East 9th Street from State to French was shut down as emergency crews dealt with the fire.

