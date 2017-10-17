Mast Removed from Brig Niagara as Winter Preparations Begin - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mast Removed from Brig Niagara as Winter Preparations Begin

Work is now underway to prepare the Brig Niagara for winter, and key repairs.

Crew members today starting to put on the canvas covering that protects the ship during the winter.

A large crane was also used to lift cannons and other heavy items off the ship.

Work will be done on them over the winter.

The biggest off season job will be inspecting and making repairs to the large main lower mast, that weighs more than 13,000 pounds.

Niagara Captain Billy Sabatini said, "This is the first time the mast has been out in nine years. We are going to go over it, inspect it. We are going to replace the fight  top, the platform where we stand on when we are actually climbing aloft."

Carera Steel donated the use of the large crane and operator, to remove the mast and cannons.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
