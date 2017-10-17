Huge Dry Dock Project May Finish Sooner Than Anticipated

A huge repair project at the Erie shipyard dry dock may wrap up sooner than anticipated.

Crews, aided by good weather, have nearly completed putting on a new concrete base and making major drainage improvements.

All the old crumbling concrete must be ripped up and removed, before the thick new layer is poured.

The project is designed to improve safety and efficiency when crews from the shipyard operator, Donjon Shipbuilding & Repair, are working on large ships.

The plan was to get most of the work done by this fall, then finish the job next spring.

Now the hope is the entire job can be done by December.

Erie Port Authority Executive Director Brenda Sandberg said, "By being able to accomplish that this fall, that will not only save the port authority money with not having to re-mobilize in the spring, but also allow Donjon to have a wide open calendar for scheduling their winter work."

The authority is now negotiating with the contractor to see if the job can be finished this year.

State grants are funding the $5.2 project.