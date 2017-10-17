Huge Dry Dock Project May Finish Sooner Than Anticipated

There will soon be a big change in how police officers in the City of Erie handle marijuana possession cases.More >>
There will soon be a big change in how police officers in the City of Erie handle marijuana possession cases.More >>
Mayor Joe Schember said overtime for street department crews cost $135,000 between December 25 and January 12.More >>
Mayor Joe Schember said overtime for street department crews cost $135,000 between December 25 and January 12.More >>
Nixon also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Nov. 29 and has been in the Erie County Prison since then.More >>
Nixon also waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault. He was arraigned Nov. 29 and has been in the Erie County Prison since then.More >>
The agreements are part of a long-term commitment to develop the country's railway infrastructure.More >>
The agreements are part of a long-term commitment to develop the country's railway infrastructure.More >>
For four-year old Analise Wenning, the surprise arrival of a Maltese puppy is a pleasant one, during what has been an otherwise unpleasant journeyMore >>
For four-year old Analise Wenning, the surprise arrival of a Maltese puppy is a pleasant one, during what has been an otherwise unpleasant journeyMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>