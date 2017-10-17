Driver Will Not Face Charges for Teen's Death in October 2016 Pedestrian Accident

The Erie County District Attorney's Office has determined no criminal charges will be filed against the driver that fatally hit a teen in east Erie one year ago.

Lucas Warren, 17, was hit and killed, just steps away from his school and home while running across East Lake Road Oct. 10, 2016, near East High School.

Warren lived across the street from the school, where he was a student at the school and participated in ROTC.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Mark Richmond went over the investigation with David Warren, the teen's father. The investigation showed the driver of the truck that hit Lucas, did not commit a criminal offense.

Erie Police had been called to the scene that day. Reports are that the teen ran between two vehicles while trying to cross the road. he was knocked to the ground by a truck and landed under an SUV.

Warren was flown to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, where he later died. His family told Erie News Now that Lucas was able to help another teen --with the donation of his heart.