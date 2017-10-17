Erie Man Hired as PA Announcer of Cleveland Cavaliers

As the season NBA begins, a familiar voice will be ringing through Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Sean Peebles, a long-time announcer for the Erie Bayhawks, has been hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers to serve as the new public-address announcer.

In his new gig, he will call the game action and be the voice of the other in-arena announcements at all Cavs home games.

The Erie native has served as the PA announcer for the Bayhawks since 2010.

Last month, Peebles says he found out about the opening through a Bayhawks season ticket holder, while he was traveling back from Texas after helping out with Hurricane Harvey relief.

Peebles then went through the application process and was contacted by the team.

After two auditions, the team contacted him again, and offered him the job.

"It's an honor and pleasure to have my roots there in Erie and I'm very excited about it,” said Peebles. “Something like this, this isn't just about me. It's about everybody that's been along this journey and that includes everybody in Erie that's been affiliated with the Bayhawks and I'm just looking forward to representing the 814 in a very positive way.”

Peebles will also continue to serve as the PA announcer of the Bayhawks.