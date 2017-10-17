$1 Million Federal Grant to Help Local Universities Stimulate Erie's Economy

Gannon University made a major announcement Tuesday.

A huge federal grant is going to help efforts to jump-start Erie's economy.

Typically Erie's four major universities are competing with each other, but a new collaboration has brought them together with the main goal of improving Erie's economy, and on Tuesday those efforts got a big boost.

Gannon University announced they have received a $1 Million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration.

The money is going to help advance the Innovation Beehive Network, "It will be a grant that will allow for economic development assistance to form small businesses, or to move small businesses along in the region, to accelerate economic growth and prosperity in the region," said Steve Mauro, PhD., Vice President of Academic Administration at Gannon University.

Erie News Now first told you about the collaboration last week, this $1 Million is expected to take it to the next level.

The Innovation Beehive brings Gannon University, Edinboro University, Mercyhurst University, and Penn State Behrend together, each using their strongest assets to form a coalition giving their students hands-on work and and hopefully jobs, all in turn jump-starting Erie economy.

"We're very excited to be a part to this collaboration, the universities are working great together and it's great to see the energy and how that energy is going to make a change in our region," said Rose Mary Graham, Director of Grants and Sponsored Programs at Edinboro University.

"The bigger message is the universities are providing a united front, and that's really what's exciting from an economic development standpoint, I think that will have a far greater impact than the $1.2 going forward," said Amy Bridger with Penn State Behrend.

"It's exciting first and foremost because there are more opportunities for students, and we're doing it with four universities which deepens the relationship and collaboration. And as a region we have to collaborate more often in a bunch of different sectors, and I'm glad to see it in higher education," said Brad Gleason

Director of Operations at the Ridge College at Mercyhurst University.

The federal grant money is meant to stimulate the economy and generate jobs for areas impacted by the declining coal industry, an industry in which Erie offers various support services.