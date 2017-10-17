Erie Police Cruisers Getting Checked Out Following Carbon Monoxi - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Cruisers Getting Checked Out Following Carbon Monoxide Concerns

Erie police cruisers are getting checked out, because of concerns about carbon monoxide issues, nationwide.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus tells Erie News Now, the department's 18 Ford Explorer Interceptor patrol vehicles are being inspected at a local Ford dealership.

City officers have not experienced any issues, but they are taking precautions.

In places like Austin, Texas, several officers became sick, even hospitalized, when exhaust fumes entered the passenger compartments.

Ford is inspecting and repairing any Ford Explorers for customers, in addition to Erie's patrol fleet.

The company says the vehicles are safe, but it is checking out seals, and fixing anything for free that may cause exhaust to build up inside a vehicle.

