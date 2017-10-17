City Ordinance Would Ban Drinking Alcohol in Erie Parks and Playgrounds

A new proposed city ordinance would make drinking alcohol in city parks illegal.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says currently, there is no city law banning drinking alcohol in parks, "There's no specific law on the books that gives us the ability to remove people for drinking, so we have to wait until it escalates to a point where there is a problem and then address that problem, rather than being proactive in our approach," said Dacus.

City council will consider the ordinance at their Wednesday morning meeting.

It would prohibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages, and possession of open containers of alcohol, in city parks and playgrounds, "It gives our guys the ability to essentially identify and remove potential problems before they start. These parks were not designed for drinking, they were designed for families and children, for people to enjoy themselves," said Chief Dacus.

This ordinance would not affect large events like Roar on the Shore, Celebrate Erie, or Block Parties.

Those would be permitted events.

Many people Erie News Now spoke with at Perry Square, support the ordinance, "I think it's a good idea, I think these parks and everything are meant for families, for fun, walking your dogs," said Nancy Gonzalez of Erie. "I think the drinking and stuff like that that goes on kind of destroys that, it kinds of destroys the nature and everything that goes on around here, people don't want to come into this atmosphere," Gonzalez continued.