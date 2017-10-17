Amazon Is Out, So What Businesses Can Erie Attract? - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Amazon Is Out, So What Businesses Can Erie Attract?

Posted: Updated:

Erie will not apply to be the site for Amazon's second headquarters, believing it has no chance to land such a giant project.  But we wanted to know what kind of businesses Erie can attract, and what is being done to bring them here.

Jake Rouch is the Vice President of Economic Development for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.  He says Erie can attract exciting companies that are looking to grow and expand.   His team is targeting companies with annual sales ranging from $20 million to $250 million.

The team does market studies to determine which companies would find Erie to be a good fit.  Rouch says you must get to those companies early....two to five years before they even decide to expand.  Rouch talks to them about Erie's assets such as water, an educated workforce, and universities.

Sometimes companies make the first move and approach Erie about locating here, but our community comes up short. According to Rouch, many companies want existing space for a big project and Erie does not have it. For example, if a company wants a half million square feet of Class-A office space, there's nothing that comes close. A 100,000 square feet industrial building, with 30 feet ceilings, is hard to come by.

Rouch says Erie County economic development entities do not control a 200 acre plot of vacant, ready to build, industrial land.

"I don't want to sound like a boo bird, but I think people need to realize to be in that competitive game of economic development, you have to build-up assets.  So everyone needs to know we can assemble land for industrial purposes, and we can assemble land for commercial purposes, but it takes time and it takes dedicated resources," he said.

Despite some disadvantages, the Erie economic development team is working hard to attract businesses. Rouch says his office has a list of at least 200 active prospects in which Erie meets company criteria.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com