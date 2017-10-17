Erie County to hire legal firm to sue drug companies over opioid epidemic

After a record number of overdose deaths in Erie County this year, county leaders are expected to now join a lawsuit against some of the most powerful companies in medicine: the makers of opiate prescription drugs.

"The companies that produced these drugs that said they were not addictive, and yet they knew that they were," said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Erie County Council Tuesday evening approved 6-0 a measure allowing Erie County Solicitor Marcia Haller the authorization to retain outside legal counsel to pursue litigation related to the "marketing, prescribing, distribution, or sale of opioids."

Erie County would become the latest to join the lawsuit that takes on at least 20 drug companies and physicians -- including powerhouses Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health -- alleging those manufacturers falsely stated the strength of the opioids and their long-term impacts.

"Every taxpayer in Erie County is paying for this opioid epidemic be it through OCY, the 911 calls, or the coroner's office," said Council Chairman Jay Breneman.

There were 90 overdose deaths throughout Erie County in 2016, according to a joint report from the University of Pittsburgh and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In 2017, there were 95 overdose deaths by Aug. 22, according to the Erie County Coroner's office. Most of those deaths were linked to prescription drugs or more illicit opiates, such as heroin and fentanyl, they said.

Erie County now joins at least three other Pennsylvania counties, including Beaver in Western Pa., and several state and local governments from across the country in that lawsuit.

"It really is great for us to bind together for this litigation going forward," Dahlkemper said.

The opioid epidemic hits close to home for Breneman, who says he became addicted due to an injury he sustained while in the U.S. Army.

"I thankfully had the support to break that habit, but there are so many who don't," he said.

It's unclear when the county could file that lawsuit, who the outside counsel would be, or how much money the county would receive if victorious.

The county would not be pay legal fees unless they win, Breneman said.