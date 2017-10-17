$7,000 Raised for Erie City Special Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

$7,000 Raised for Erie City Special Olympics

Posted: Updated:

A check was presented to the Erie City Special Olympics, for a whopping seven thousand dollars.

The money was raised during a golf outing held by Otis 12 and Forte Marketing on September 16th at Whispering Woods, called "Big, Bigger, Biggest Cup."

Families of all ages were in attendance.

The money raised will be used towards expenses incurred from travel, sporting equipment and registration fees for the athletes.

"It was amazing. There were out there just happy, having a great time, it was fun, it was fun for everybody," said Michael Miodus, Owner of Otis 12.

"They don't see a lot of the back work goes into a lot of the things that they are allowed to do... but they do appreciate it when they get the new uniform, or they get the new socks or new cleats," said Nikki Delsandro, Manager of Erie City Special Olympics.

