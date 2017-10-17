Crafting Furniture to Fight Cancer

Good-hearted woodworkers from across the continent collaborated to craft furniture pieces as a way to help fight cancer.

"It actually came in 1999, when my Father passed away. That's when we got the idea, we should do something to give back," said Michael Writesel.

It's been many years but Writesel, owner of Legacy Custom Woodworks, finally made his goal a reality.

With the help of many contributors, including Rust-Oleum, and Otis 12, 22 men and women came together to build five pieces of furniture, bar carts and entertainment stands, that will be auctioned off for the Sisters of Saint Joseph and Shriner's Hospital of Erie.

"My wife reached out to both of them, and they both chose specific pieces," explained Writesel.

The opportunity brought people together of all skill types, and backgrounds, some from Canada, the Carolinas, Utah, Alabama, and more.

"I've learned how to use a table saw the correct way. Different types of joinery that I don't do at home," said Ashley Nielsen, owner of Build Like a Chick from Utah.

The completed furniture all started with individual pieces of wood, built by a group of individuals that came together for a common cause.

"Well, I feel like everybody has been affected by cancer, whether through friends, family, work," said Joseph Ballino, owner of Rapid Axe Designs from Bronx, New York.

"Here we are now with everybody choosing to give to something, without asking for anything in return. It's been amazing, it's refreshing, and truly the world needs more people like this," said Brendan Robichaud, owner of B. Inspired Designs out of Franklin, Massachuesttes.

But the workers leave with life-long friendships, and for Writesel it's a dream come true.

"I just can't thank everybody enough, there's no words for what happened here, you can't describe it," said Writesel.

The pieces are expected to be auctioned off early next year. Legacy Custom Woodworks hopes to hold more of these charity workshops in the future.