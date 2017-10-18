Construction on I-79 Off-Ramp Near Millcreek Mall to Cause Delays

Construction may delay and inconvenience drivers who use an Interstate 79 off-ramp near the Millcreek Mall Thursday.

The work is scheduled to start on the I-79 southbound off-ramp at Exit 180 (Kearsarge) at 7 a.m. Thursday and wrap up by 6 a.m. Friday.

The ramp will remain open to traffic, but motorists can expect lane restrictions and delays due to the construction.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible. PennDOT recommends using West 26th Street and Zuck Road as a detour.

The construction is part of the Interchange Road/Zimmerly Road Improvement Project. PennDOT is spending $20.9 million to improve safety and traffic flow on a 1.5-mile part of the road.

The work is expected to be completed in October 2018.

