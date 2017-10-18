Erie Sheetz Project on Schedule

The project to bring a Sheetz to the city is on schedule.

Construction on the corner of west 38th and liberty has ramped up in recent weeks. A new building for Little Caesars has been built on the east side of Liberty Street and is nearing completion. The move across the street is all part of the master plan to make room for the new Sheetz gas station, which would be the first in the city.

Erie news now spoke with developer, Chester Vendetti about the plans moving forward and he says everything is on track. Vendetti added that if the weather can cooperate, the new Little Caesars will be done by the second week of November and open by December.

The new building is a big upgrade from the current pizza place, the new store will be much larger and have a drive-thru lane. Once little Caesars is done in November, work will begin on the west side of the street.

The Vendetti's plan to deliver the land to Sheetz sometime in early November and begin demolition on the site. The old little Caesars, the gulf gas station and Cohen’s will all begin to be demolished this fall if weather permits.

The construction on the new Sheetz is set to begin in the spring and only take about five months to complete.