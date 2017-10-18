The Second Harvest Food Bank today recognizing schools, churches. businesses and organizations that organized fundraisers and food collections over the past year.

It was the 29th annual Bread Box Awards.

This year, nearly 350 events were held to help the Food Bank.

More than 250,000 pounds of food and $400,000 were raised at those events.

Today, awards were given in nine different categories with Wegmans winning the top prize, the Bread Box Award.

The Food Bank says the fundraisers are vital to its mission of feeding the hungry all around northwestern Pennsylvania.

Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Karen Seggi said, "We would never have been able to conduct all those events on our own. We rely on the community because we are a private, non -profit organization. These groups and individuals are extremely important to the success of our mission."

The Food Bank just recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.