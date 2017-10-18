Bishop Persico Grateful for Religious Freedom Settlement - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bishop Persico Grateful for Religious Freedom Settlement

Posted: Updated:
Diocese of Erie Prevails in federal lawsuit involving religious liberty Diocese of Erie Prevails in federal lawsuit involving religious liberty

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie said he is grateful that religious liberty is upheld, in a settlement of the Affordable Care Act Lawsuit, over providing contraception.

The Diocese filed one of several federal lawsuits in 2012, when Obama Care was first mandating that religious organizations provide insurance coverage for contraception.

Bishop Lawrence Persico was among those who took the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.  After hearing arguments, the justices asked the parties to find a compromise.  That never happened. In the end, the Donald Trump administration broadened the accommodations for faith-based organizations. That enabled the Pittsburgh branch of the law firm Jones Day, which handled the case on a pro bono basis for five years, to reach a settlement, for the diocese.

While the case centered on birth control, Bishop Persico said it was a much bigger argument. "It was because of this one issue that people have centered around birth control, but it's the idea of ---can the state make you violate your conscience---and that's what we were objecting to," Persico said. 

Although there are already challenges to the Trump administration actions from the ACLU and the Washington state attorney general, Bishop Persico said religious liberty is upheld.  "Because of the agreement that we were able to get with the government and through Jones Day, we're protected by the injunction that we received previously," he said. "Our injunction is for the Diocese of Erie and its entities, Catholic charities, schools, universities, and people don't quite understand the real issue here, the big picture...religious liberty."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com