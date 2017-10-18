Bishop Persico Grateful for Religious Freedom Settlement

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Erie said he is grateful that religious liberty is upheld, in a settlement of the Affordable Care Act Lawsuit, over providing contraception.

The Diocese filed one of several federal lawsuits in 2012, when Obama Care was first mandating that religious organizations provide insurance coverage for contraception.

Bishop Lawrence Persico was among those who took the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court. After hearing arguments, the justices asked the parties to find a compromise. That never happened. In the end, the Donald Trump administration broadened the accommodations for faith-based organizations. That enabled the Pittsburgh branch of the law firm Jones Day, which handled the case on a pro bono basis for five years, to reach a settlement, for the diocese.

While the case centered on birth control, Bishop Persico said it was a much bigger argument. "It was because of this one issue that people have centered around birth control, but it's the idea of ---can the state make you violate your conscience---and that's what we were objecting to," Persico said.

Although there are already challenges to the Trump administration actions from the ACLU and the Washington state attorney general, Bishop Persico said religious liberty is upheld. "Because of the agreement that we were able to get with the government and through Jones Day, we're protected by the injunction that we received previously," he said. "Our injunction is for the Diocese of Erie and its entities, Catholic charities, schools, universities, and people don't quite understand the real issue here, the big picture...religious liberty."