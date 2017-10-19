Faculty Union, State University System Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

The faculty union and administration of the system that oversees the 14 state universities has reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract.

It comes about eight months before the current one expires.

The announcement means labor peace for the approximately 5,000 faculty members at Edinboro and the 13 other state-run universities.

Talks between both sides started in August, which was 10 months after reaching an agreement on the current, three-year contract. It followed a three-day strike that halted classes for more than 100,000 students.

Details of the tentative agreement have not yet been released. There is no date yet for a ratification vote.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.