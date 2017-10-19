Residents Could Pay Higher Costs for Healthcare

Erie residents who purchase their health insurance through Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, could see a spike in insurance costs.

The raising costs for those healthcare plans is the result of less government funding.

UPMC Hamot officials said plans purchased through the Affordable Care Act could increase by an average of 30 percent throughout the state.

Both major healthcare insurers in Erie, Highmark Inc. and UPMC Health Plan will offer residents 29 different plans for 2018.

Director of UPMC Consumer Products Adam Pittler said the best thing people can do is shop around and look at all the options available before choosing a healthcare plan.

"It's important to stay well-informed and wait until open enrollment begins, to actually see the options available to you and the price point available to you for coverage in 2018," Pittler said. "I think that's the smartest move."

Enrollment to purchase health insurance begins on November 1st and goes until December 15th.