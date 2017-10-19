Mayoral Candidates Focus on Erie Refocused

Democratic mayoral candidate Joe Schember today said more public input is needed to help implement Erie Refocused, the city's comprehensive plan.

His opponent, Republican John Persigner said he is already getting feedback.

Schember today said he favors hiring a full time grant writer to raise money to implement the plan to battle blight and improve neighborhoods.

And he said the city needs to dramatically increase community outreach to increase support for the plan.

Persinger is promoting his own anti-blight plan that he says compliments Erie Refocused.

And he said he is already getting plenty of feedback as he campaigns door to door.

Schember said, "We need to present that to each neighborhood, then get feedback from the grass roots level. I think that is extremely important."

Persinger said, "We have already been out there in the neighborhoods with our mobile headquarters to the residents, hearing what they are worried about. A big issue is blight in certain neighborhoods."

Both candidates agree a key challenge will be funding the 10 year, $600 million plan.