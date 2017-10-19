Harvey Weinstein being investigated by LAPD after sexual assault - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harvey Weinstein being investigated by LAPD after sexual assault allegation

Sandra Gonzalez, CNN -

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein after a person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul.

"Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013," the LAPD wrote in a tweet. "Investigation ongoing."

Officer Sal Ramirez with the LAPD also confirmed the news to CNN.

Weinstein has previously denied any accusations of sexual assault.

After a New Yorker article included multiple accusations of rape, Weinstein's spokesperson told CNN: "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

One of the accusers, actress Asia Argento, has previously confirmed her account to CNN.

"This is our truth," she said.

More than 40 women have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment or assault since the New York Times published an article exposing decades of Weinstein's alleged misdeeds.

More to come...

CNN's Brian Stelter and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/10/16/exp-harvey-weinstein-expelled-by-motion-picture-academy.cnn
