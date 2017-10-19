Extension Granted for Real ID Registration - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Extension Granted for Real ID Registration

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the  Department of Homeland Security has approved the state’s  Real ID extension  request from January 2018 to October 2018. The  ID  program Is not mandatory If you don't plan on commercial air travel or entering federal buildings. However, there are some important future dates to keep In mind.

Homeland Security will not enforce the program until 2020, At that point, It will become mandatory If You Want To Fly On A Commercial Airline Or Enter A Federal Building

As It pertains to PA, after the October 2018 deadline, you will need to bring two forms of identification with you to these locations.

Alexis Campbell, a Community Relations Coordinator at PennDOT says that It would be wise to start preparing your personal documents prior to the deadline so you have ample time to prepare.

"A proactive thing that customers can do to get ready, is to just kind of look through their safe places, and make sure that they have all of their documents  in order.” Campbell said “ If you don't have a copy of your birth certificate, just start the process of getting a duplicate copy, because it takes time to  go through the various agencies the various  federal records agencies whether you are born in Pennsylvania or another state, to get any duplicates or replacement products."  

Now, for Pennsylvania residents,the state will not have the necessary equipment for Real ID until  March 2019. But, Campbell says It's best not to delay your registration. If you would like to know more about how the program will impact you, check out the PA DMV website.

