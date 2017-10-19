Veterans Miracle Center Receives Donation From Realtors

Some area veterans will be getting help in the form of much needed items for their home. It's all thanks to a local group raising more than $8,000 during a fundraiser. A check of more than $8,811.92 was presented to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie. The Greater Erie Board of Realtors raised the money through a one night event of purse bingo, held at the Perry Highway Hose Company.

President of the Greater Erie Board of Realtors, Jennifer Funk, says, "There are a lot of realtors that are veterans and we really want to give back in that purpose."

Veteran's that qualify, can come to the Miracle Center every 90 days.

Beverly Sonnenberg of the Veterans Miracle Center says, "We have no other funding. Everything is donated, which we are grateful for to keep us going."