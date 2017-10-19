Police Looking to Identify Man Seen in Erie County with Suspected Ohio Baby Killer

Dark gray Ford F-150 investigators say Gurto and the unknown man may be driving.

The United States Marshals Service and Conneaut Police Department want the public's help to identify an unknown man seen traveling with the fugitive wanted for the aggravated rape and murder of a 13-month-old baby girl in Conneaut, Ohio.

Joshua Gurto was caught on a surveillance camera with the unknown man in Erie County Oct. 13. The pair was seen traveling in a dark gray Ford F-150 pickup truck at a gas station in Girard, Pennsylvania.

Gurto has ties to Ashtabula County and western Pennsylvania.

Gurto, 37, is a white male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 145 pounds. He has a deformed right ear and misaligned jaw. Gurto also has tattoos on his right forearm.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to Gurto's arrest.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gurto Oct. 13 by the Law Director's office in Conneaut.

Gurto is the boyfriend of the baby's mom, Kelsie Blankenship, who found the Sereniti Sutley unconscious at a Clark Street apartment Oct. 7.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where she later died. An autopsy determined the child died of blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gurto or the unknown man is asked to call the Northern Ohio Fugitive Hotline at 1-866-4-WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and the tip to 84711. All tips can remain anonymous.

