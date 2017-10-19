Harbor Creek High School Students Get Crash Course in Road Safet - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harbor Creek High School Students Get Crash Course in Road Safety

Posted: Updated:

Northwestern Pennsylvania students are getting a crash course in road safety as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

A caravan tour focused on keeping teens safe on the road stopped Thursday at Harbor Creek High School.

Students got to see the DUI victims memorial trailers, which features more than 3,000 Pennsylvania DUI crash victims.

They could also try a distracted driving simulator, sign a crashed car and take a safe driving pledge.

"If we get the one person, it's worth the whole time," said Deputy Sheriff Chuck Klenk with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Students also heard from a speaker who was affected by reckless driving.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com