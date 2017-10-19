Harbor Creek High School Students Get Crash Course in Road Safety

Northwestern Pennsylvania students are getting a crash course in road safety as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

A caravan tour focused on keeping teens safe on the road stopped Thursday at Harbor Creek High School.

Students got to see the DUI victims memorial trailers, which features more than 3,000 Pennsylvania DUI crash victims.

They could also try a distracted driving simulator, sign a crashed car and take a safe driving pledge.

"If we get the one person, it's worth the whole time," said Deputy Sheriff Chuck Klenk with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Students also heard from a speaker who was affected by reckless driving.

