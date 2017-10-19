Police Officers, City of Erie Want Judge to Dismiss Part of Laws - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Officers, City of Erie Want Judge to Dismiss Part of Lawsuit Filed by Montrice Bolden

Six police officers and the City of Erie want parts of a lawsuit dismissed that was filed on behalf of Montrice Bolden, 42, over his caught on camera arrest last year in the parking lot of an east Erie bar.

Bolden's June 2016 arrest prompted a Department of Justice investigation into the use of force by Erie Police, but no criminal charges were brought against the officers. 

Bolden claimed he was "pulled upright to stand and then slammed face down into an unmarked police vehicle windshield, which cracked, then dragged by his face to the hood." 

He has been in jail since that night.

The officers and the city want parts of the lawsuit to be thrown out because the claims are too vague and do not identify constitutional violations.

A federal judge will make that decision. 

Bolden is expected to return to court Monday to face charges in a 2006 drug case.

