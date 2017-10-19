Trump admin awards $1M to Las Vegas for law enforcement costs af - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump admin awards $1M to Las Vegas for law enforcement costs after shooting

Elizabeth Landers, CNN -

The Trump administration will award the city of Las Vegas $1 million for law enforcement overtime costs in the wake of the mass shooting that killed 58, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Happy to announce we are awarding $1M to Las Vegas - in order to help local law enforcement working OT to respond to last Sunday's tragedy," the President tweeted.

The White House later clarified that Trump's tweet referred to the Department of Justice's plans to award Nevada a "noncompetitive grant solicitation." It's directed to be spent on law enforcement overtime costs, the White House official said.

The Department of Justice issued a statement shortly after, detailing planned emergency funds to "assist with the immediate costs of responding" to additional law enforcement needs following the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history that targeted attendees at a country concert on the Las Vegas strip.

The $1 million grant comes from the Bureau of Justice Assistance's emergency response funds.




