Victim of Seneca's Football Team Incident Said, He Was Not Hazed or Bullied

"Do you feel like you were hazed or bullied?" asked Brittany Lauffer.

"No, I did not feel like I was getting hazed or bullied, just messing around, and that's usually what happens," responded Donovan Strait.

Ninth grader Donovan Strait recounted the incident that occurred on Friday, October Sixth, with fellow members of the Seneca High School football team.

Strait said seven boys went to the wrestling room to wrestle before the game. He and another boy were carried in to the wrestling room by fellow teammates. During the wrestling he got an elbow to the eye.

"The person that elbowed me in the eye got me a ice pack because he felt sorry about what he did, and I felt sorry because I accidentally hit him in the nose," explained Strait.

The school then learned of the incident.

According to Strait, and several parents Erie News Now spoke with Monday night, five of boys were suspended from school for five days, and two football games. Just this week, we were told another boy was suspended and a few more have been questioned.

"I'm just disappointed, I feel like the school is trying to ruin this year's football season," said Strait.

We've also been told that the assistant coach was asked to resign after he walked past the wrestling room, and did nothing to stop it.

Strait confirmed that the assistant coach has been absent from practice for several days.

The school was not able to confirm this when we called on Tuesday due to it being a personnel matter.

Erie News Now was not able to reach out to the school district Thursday evening to hear from them.