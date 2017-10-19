Fairview Township Supervisors Appeal Zoning Variance for Cell Ph - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Township Supervisors Appeal Zoning Variance for Cell Phone Towers

Posted: Updated:

Some Fairview Township residents pleaded with supervisors Thursday night, to appeal a variance by the zoning board.

The variance was to allow two 160-foot cell towers from Upstate Tower Company LLC, to be built in agricultural zoned areas near residential homes.

Residents in the area complained they were not given much of a warning of the variance request, and did not come prepared to the zoning meeting a few weeks ago.

They also stated concerns over health risks and loss of property value in the area.

The supervisors agreed that there was not enough notice, and they wish the zoning board would have postponed the decision.

"There was no time to prepare, there was no time for any of us, and it seem like it was done too quickly so we were kind of in shock," said Mary Lyon, Fairview Township resident.

"What's next is we will file an appeal, and hopefully somebody will look at it. One of the Court of Common Pleas at the county level, and decide if maybe the zoning hearing board should re-evaluate their decision," said Peter Kraus, Fairview Township Supervisor.

The process could take a minimum of six months.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com