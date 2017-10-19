Fairview Township Supervisors Appeal Zoning Variance for Cell Phone Towers

Some Fairview Township residents pleaded with supervisors Thursday night, to appeal a variance by the zoning board.

The variance was to allow two 160-foot cell towers from Upstate Tower Company LLC, to be built in agricultural zoned areas near residential homes.

Residents in the area complained they were not given much of a warning of the variance request, and did not come prepared to the zoning meeting a few weeks ago.

They also stated concerns over health risks and loss of property value in the area.

The supervisors agreed that there was not enough notice, and they wish the zoning board would have postponed the decision.

"There was no time to prepare, there was no time for any of us, and it seem like it was done too quickly so we were kind of in shock," said Mary Lyon, Fairview Township resident.

"What's next is we will file an appeal, and hopefully somebody will look at it. One of the Court of Common Pleas at the county level, and decide if maybe the zoning hearing board should re-evaluate their decision," said Peter Kraus, Fairview Township Supervisor.

The process could take a minimum of six months.