City Mission Celebrates 106 Years of Purpose - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

City Mission Celebrates 106 Years of Purpose

ERIE, Pa. -

The Erie City Mission held it's 106th Annual Banquet, Thursday night.

A big crowd gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate the City Mission's ''106 Years of Purpose'' in the Erie community.
Guests enjoyed a formal dinner, along with a program that highlighted the successes from the 2017 mission year.
Guest speakers were Pastor and international recording artist, Adriel "Skrip" Cruz and his wife Pastor Vanessa Cruz from Prevail Church in inner city Chicago.
Proceeds from the event support the Erie City Mission's programs and services that house the homeless, feed the hungry, and rescue the lost.

