UPMC-Hamot's Annual Dinner Focuses on the Year's Groundbreaking Accomplishments

ERIE, Pa. -

Many attended a dinner that celebrated a groundbreaking year.

The UPMC-Hamot annual dinner focused on the theme, "Breaking New Ground."      
This year's theme comes from the company's record breaking year.
Within this past year, UPMC-Hamot has enhanced their patient care, and expanded the number of services that are locally available.
They recently ranked top in the state according to the U.S. World News and Report.
Hamot also initiated their new Kidney Transplant Program, and planned a  
$111 million-dollar construction project for patient care, called Project 20/20.

