$8,800 Check Donated to Veterans Miracle Center of Erie

A donation will help Erie area veterans get much needed items for their home.

The Greater Erie Board of Realtors Thursday presented a check for more than $8,800 to the Veterans Miracle Center of Erie.

It raised the money by hosting designer purse bingo at the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company.

"There are a lot of realtors that are veterans," said Jennifer Funk, president of the Greater Erie Board of Realtors. "We really want to give back in that purpose."

"We have no other funding," said Beverly Sonnenberg of the Veterans Miracle Center. "Everything is donated, which we are grateful for, to keep us going."

Veterans can come get everyday items they need every 90 days from the Veterans Miracle Center.

