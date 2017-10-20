McDowell Senior High School Shows Off New Innovation Learning Lab

McDowell Senior High School students showed off their new innovation learning lab Thursday.

Students from the school's woodshop, metal shop and engineering classes will be able to use this lab.

The school said it allows them to think independently and show creativity.

Principal Brian Fuller said he hopes McDowell can create partnerships with local businesses through the lab.

The school hopes to train the students, so they can leave high school and work for Erie area companies.

