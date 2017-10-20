Bus Driver Shortage Could Affect Millcreek Students During the Winter

Several students in the Millcreek School District might have to brace the winter cold on their way to school. That’s because the school district won’t be providing winter buses for students who live within a 1-mile radius of the schools, Millcreek School District Superintendent Bill Hall said.

School officials said this could affect roughly 150 students.

Winter busing is a service the school district has provided in the past. This is the result of the school district not having enough bus drivers.

Hall said he knows this will upset a lot parents because it’s something they’re used to. He added that the school district is doing everything it can to resolve the issue.

"I've been putting updates on our website on a regular bases to try and keep people informed.," Hall said. "We are working with First Student closely to try to remedy things but it's been a rough start, there's no question about it."

Hall said he will make a full announcement on this during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Anyone interested in becoming one can apply online at http://www.firststudentinc.com/