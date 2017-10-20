Nearly $750,000 Grant to Help Domestic, Sex Abuse Victims in Rural Erie County

A nearly $750,000 grant will be used to fight against domestic violence in rural Erie County.

A check worth $748,613 was presented to the organization Safe Journey at Union City High School by the Office on Violence Against Women.

For the past 40 years, Safe Journey has partnered with local police departments and crime victim advocacy groups.

It provides domestic violence services like counseling, legal advocacy and shelter for victims in rural Erie County.

The money will fund prevention programs and mobile outreach with a focus on children who are experiencing domestic and sexual assault.

"In the rural areas, there's so many barriers that the victims face, like transportation," said Lori Palison, executive director of Safe Journey. "A lot of times, the victims can't leave, and there's a waiting list for housing. When you just ask someone to leave, it's not that easy, and there's limited resources out here."

Safe Journey runs a 24-hour hotline. The phone number is 814-438-2675.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.