Special Jobs Program Honored

Employers and adults from the Barber National Institute's supported employment program were honored today.

An awards ceremony was held as part of Disability Employment Awareness month.

In the past year, 19 area employers hired 22 adults with physical or intellectual disabilities.

Job coaches assisted with training.

In the past 30 years, the program has placed more than 700 adults in jobs in the community.

Maggie Dimitriadias of the Barber National Institute said, "The people who get the jobs work very hard. They are very proud of what they do. We get such positive feedback on a continuing basis."

This past year, adults from the program found employment in fields including food service, janitorial and the hospitality industry.