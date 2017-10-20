High School Football Player Charged for Having Sex with Underage Girl

An Iroquois High School football player has been arrested and charged for having sex with an underage girl.

Brandon Ashley, 18, was arraigned Friday afternoon on charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16 years old.

Ashley had sex with the 13-year-old girl at her Wesleyville home Sunday afternoon, according to police in the criminal complaint.

The charges were filed after an interview was conducted Thursday at the Children's Advocacy Center, police said.

Ashely was taken to the Erie County Prison on $35,000 bond.

He is a senior running back and linebacker for the Iroquois High School football team, according to the 2017 roster.

