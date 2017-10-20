Gannon Celebrates Student-Created Mural - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Gannon Celebrates Student-Created Mural

Posted: Updated:

Students and staff from Gannon University met today to celebrate a significant piece of student collaborative work

It's a large wall mural along Aj's Way on the Gannon campus , it was designed and painted all by students.

The mural represents the many attributes that make Gannon what it is, combining both the school and the Erie community on one wall. The mural took three years and three different classes to complete. The idea for the mural was hatched out of an English class in 2014.

Carol Hayes, an English professor, taught that class and worked alongside the students throughout the project. She says  the mural can serve as an inspiration to every student.

"It just affirms every good thing that you think can happen when you have an idea." said Hayes. "It's not bumping into a wall of oh, that can't be done. Just put one step at a time, maybe it can be done."

Hayes says the success of the mural may lead to more student collaborative projects in the future .

