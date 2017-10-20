Erie High Horticulture Students Using Presque Isle as Classroom

Landscaping and horticulture students at Erie High School are learning a lot this school year, even though fire destroyed their classroom last spring. That section of the school is still being rebuilt. The students have found another kind of classroom, and they're getting hands-on learning which a school building could not provide.

After fire broke out at, what is now, Erie High School last spring, it left the Landscaping and Horticulture Department completely wiped out. Every bit of equipment the students used to learn their trade was destroyed. But, officials at Presque Isle State Park and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center came to the rescue. Shortly after the fire, they invited the Erie School District to have those students come to the park three days a week to work with the Tom Ridge's Center's master gardener and other experts on the staff.



The students have been doing projects such as returning native plants to wetland areas to replace invasive species, and soil testing to determine why some trees at the park are dying. They've even tagged butterflies to hopefully track their migration travels.



Matt Greene, Presque Isle Operations Manager, says everyone wins by having the students use the park as a classroom.

"We win because we get students out here. We get them connected to the natural resources. It's part of our mission all the time. The school district wins because they get extra learning, and a different kind of learning, for their students that they wouldn't normally get. And really, the visitors and the citizens of the Commonwealth win because the projects the kids are doing out here are going to bear fruit for many, many, years to come, Greene said.



Repairs to Erie High School should be finished in March. But, even then, arrangements may be made to continue to have the students spend some regular class time at the park.





