UPMC Hamot's Mammo Marathon Continues Through This Evening

As we move through breast cancer awareness month, UPMC Hamot is holding it's 11th annual "Mammo-Marathon" today.

Along with the mammogram, Hamot also has free snacks and refreshments, plus basket raffles, "chick flick" screenings and free bone density scans for women over 50.

Every year, the event focuses on the importance of early breast cancer detection. And you still have time to get in on the fun,

the event ends at 11pm tonight at the UPMC Hamot Breast Imaging Center on Peach Street.

Karen Kita , a supervisor at the Imaging Center, says the center tries its best to encourage women to take these screenings seriously, but to not have it be a stressful situation.

"We hear a lot of excuses from women. They have to work late, they have kids they have to take care of." Kita said. "The procedures a little.. it sounds a little scary. So we like to make it a little more fun, relaxing, you can come bring your girlfriends, as long as you're do for your mammo. And they'll be able to show you the machine and go over things with you before the exam. And just make it a fun, relaxing experience."

And tomorrow, walk-in's are welcome at Saint Vincent Hospital, and all hospitals of the Allegheny Health Network for the "Perfectly Pink Mammo" event.

It starts tomorrow morning at 8:30 and ends at noon.

To qualify, it must be at least 11 months since your last mammogram. Patients are also responsible for co-pays and other out of pocket expenses, but no doctor order is required