UPMC Hamot Makes First Inter-Facility Exchange for Organ Transplant

UPMC Hamot in Erie made history with its first inter-facility exchange with UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for an organ transplant.

Erie attorney Jeff Connelly was the recipient of one of the transplants Thursday night.

UPMC Hamot representatives said a kidney from Erie went to a recipient at UPMC Presbyterian.

A living donor at UPMC Presbyterian simultaneously donated a kidney to a recipient at UPMC Hamot.

Both organs were transported by helicopter between the hospitals.

UPMC Presbyterian already participates in a national exchange program, so the process is not new.

Hospital representatives said the exchange shows patients at UPMC can stay local for more surgeries.

