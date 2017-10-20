UPMC Hamot Makes First Inter-Facility Exchange for Organ Transpl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

UPMC Hamot Makes First Inter-Facility Exchange for Organ Transplant

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

UPMC Hamot in Erie made history with its first inter-facility exchange with UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for an organ transplant.

Erie attorney Jeff Connelly was the recipient of one of the transplants Thursday night.

UPMC Hamot representatives said a kidney from Erie went to a recipient at UPMC Presbyterian.  

A living donor at UPMC Presbyterian simultaneously donated a kidney to a recipient at UPMC Hamot.

Both organs were transported by helicopter between the hospitals.

UPMC Presbyterian already participates in a national exchange program, so the process is not new.

Hospital representatives said the exchange shows patients at UPMC can stay local for more surgeries.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

